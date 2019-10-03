All apartments in Jasmine Estates
8915 Chilton Drive.
Last updated October 3 2019 at 5:14 PM

8915 Chilton Drive

8915 Chilton Drive · No Longer Available
Jasmine Estates
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Balcony
Location

8915 Chilton Drive, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
Holiday Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
key fob access
pet friendly
Recently renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home in Port Richey is ready to welcome you home! Conveniently located in the desired neighborhood that features the prestigious Calusa Elementary School! FREE MONTH of rent available when signing a long-term lease (inquire for details)! Features include: Smart Home App to control Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat, LED Lighting, WaterSense Plumbing Fixtures, Granite Countertops, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, and One Car Garage. Energy Efficient features can save you more than $500 a year! Amenity Fees May Apply. Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Units are pet-friendly. Minimum lease term of 12 months. Leases up to 10 years available. You may apply or set up a self-showing on our website! https://www.nationalhomerentals.com/find-a-property.php
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 8915 Chilton Drive have any available units?
8915 Chilton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jasmine Estates, FL.
What amenities does 8915 Chilton Drive have?
Some of 8915 Chilton Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8915 Chilton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8915 Chilton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8915 Chilton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8915 Chilton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8915 Chilton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8915 Chilton Drive offers parking.
Does 8915 Chilton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8915 Chilton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8915 Chilton Drive have a pool?
No, 8915 Chilton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8915 Chilton Drive have accessible units?
No, 8915 Chilton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8915 Chilton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8915 Chilton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8915 Chilton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8915 Chilton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

