8915 Chilton Drive.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage key fob access pet friendly

Recently renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home in Port Richey is ready to welcome you home! Conveniently located in the desired neighborhood that features the prestigious Calusa Elementary School! FREE MONTH of rent available when signing a long-term lease (inquire for details)! Features include: Smart Home App to control Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat, LED Lighting, WaterSense Plumbing Fixtures, Granite Countertops, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, and One Car Garage. Energy Efficient features can save you more than $500 a year! Amenity Fees May Apply. Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Units are pet-friendly. Minimum lease term of 12 months. Leases up to 10 years available. You may apply or set up a self-showing on our website! https://www.nationalhomerentals.com/find-a-property.php

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.