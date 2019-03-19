8805 COCHISE LANE

Amenities

garage carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM 1 CAR GARAGE IN A QUIET PORT RICHEY COMMUNITY. FEATURES FRESH PAINT, NEW CARPET, NEW TILE, AND MUCH MORE. CLOSE TO MALLS, RESTAURANTS, SCHOOLS, TARPON SPRINGS, HOLIDAY AND NEW PORT RICHEY.