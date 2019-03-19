All apartments in Jasmine Estates
Jasmine Estates, FL
8805 COCHISE LANE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8805 COCHISE LANE

8805 Cochise Ln · No Longer Available
Location

8805 Cochise Ln, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
Embassy Hills

Amenities

garage
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM 1 CAR GARAGE IN A QUIET PORT RICHEY COMMUNITY. FEATURES FRESH PAINT, NEW CARPET, NEW TILE, AND MUCH MORE. CLOSE TO MALLS, RESTAURANTS, SCHOOLS, TARPON SPRINGS, HOLIDAY AND NEW PORT RICHEY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

