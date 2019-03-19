BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM 1 CAR GARAGE IN A QUIET PORT RICHEY COMMUNITY. FEATURES FRESH PAINT, NEW CARPET, NEW TILE, AND MUCH MORE. CLOSE TO MALLS, RESTAURANTS, SCHOOLS, TARPON SPRINGS, HOLIDAY AND NEW PORT RICHEY.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8805 COCHISE LANE have any available units?
8805 COCHISE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jasmine Estates, FL.
What amenities does 8805 COCHISE LANE have?
Some of 8805 COCHISE LANE's amenities include garage, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8805 COCHISE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
8805 COCHISE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.