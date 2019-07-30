Rent Calculator
8739 Lido Ln
8739 Lido Ln
8739 Lido Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
8739 Lido Lane, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
Embassy Hills
Amenities
garage
air conditioning
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Call Gini Lipsey at 727-843-9362 to see this 2 bedroom, 2 bath, one car garage home. It has an extra room that could be used as a den or 3rd bedroom. Large backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8739 Lido Ln have any available units?
If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jasmine Estates, FL.
Jasmine Estates, FL
.
What amenities does 8739 Lido Ln have?
Some of 8739 Lido Ln's amenities include garage, air conditioning, and carpet.
Amenities section
.
Is 8739 Lido Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8739 Lido Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8739 Lido Ln pet-friendly?
No, 8739 Lido Ln is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Jasmine Estates
.
Does 8739 Lido Ln offer parking?
Yes, 8739 Lido Ln offers parking.
Does 8739 Lido Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8739 Lido Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8739 Lido Ln have a pool?
No, 8739 Lido Ln does not have a pool.
Does 8739 Lido Ln have accessible units?
No, 8739 Lido Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8739 Lido Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 8739 Lido Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8739 Lido Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8739 Lido Ln has units with air conditioning.
