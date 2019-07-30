All apartments in Jasmine Estates
Find more places like 8739 Lido Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jasmine Estates, FL
/
8739 Lido Ln
Last updated July 30 2019 at 7:35 AM

8739 Lido Ln

8739 Lido Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jasmine Estates
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8739 Lido Lane, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
Embassy Hills

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Call Gini Lipsey at 727-843-9362 to see this 2 bedroom, 2 bath, one car garage home. It has an extra room that could be used as a den or 3rd bedroom. Large backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8739 Lido Ln have any available units?
8739 Lido Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jasmine Estates, FL.
What amenities does 8739 Lido Ln have?
Some of 8739 Lido Ln's amenities include garage, air conditioning, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8739 Lido Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8739 Lido Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8739 Lido Ln pet-friendly?
No, 8739 Lido Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jasmine Estates.
Does 8739 Lido Ln offer parking?
Yes, 8739 Lido Ln offers parking.
Does 8739 Lido Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8739 Lido Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8739 Lido Ln have a pool?
No, 8739 Lido Ln does not have a pool.
Does 8739 Lido Ln have accessible units?
No, 8739 Lido Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8739 Lido Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 8739 Lido Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8739 Lido Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8739 Lido Ln has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Jasmine Estates 2 BedroomsJasmine Estates Apartments with Balcony
Jasmine Estates Apartments with GarageJasmine Estates Apartments with Pool
Jasmine Estates Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FL
Plant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLSeffner, FLRedington Shores, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSouth Brooksville, FLCrystal River, FLGreenbriar, FL
St. Pete Beach, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBelleair, FLCitrus Hills, FLProgress Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College