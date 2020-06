Amenities

Nice 2 bedroom 1.5 bath 2 story condo. Unit has a large living room and a 1/2 bath on the ground floor. 2 bedrooms and a full bath on the 2nd floor, central AC, inside washer/dryer hook ups, and a fenced area in back with a patio. Property is located in close proximity to Ridge Rd, Little Rd and US 19.