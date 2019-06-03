Rent Calculator
All apartments in Jasmine Estates
Find more places like 8402 LURAY DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jasmine Estates, FL
/
8402 LURAY DRIVE
Last updated June 3 2019 at 10:28 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8402 LURAY DRIVE
8402 Luray Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Jasmine Estates
Apartments with Pool
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Location
8402 Luray Drive, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
The Lakes
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
CUTE 2 BEDROOM, 1.5 BATH, 1 CAR GARAGE HOME WITH ENCLOSED PORCH, FENCED YARD, SPRINKLER WELL, AND LOTS OF NICE UPDATES...A MUST TO SEE
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8402 LURAY DRIVE have any available units?
8402 LURAY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jasmine Estates, FL
.
What amenities does 8402 LURAY DRIVE have?
Some of 8402 LURAY DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8402 LURAY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8402 LURAY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8402 LURAY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8402 LURAY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jasmine Estates
.
Does 8402 LURAY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 8402 LURAY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 8402 LURAY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8402 LURAY DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8402 LURAY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 8402 LURAY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 8402 LURAY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8402 LURAY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8402 LURAY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8402 LURAY DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8402 LURAY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8402 LURAY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
