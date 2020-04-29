All apartments in Jasmine Estates
Find more places like 8235 Penwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jasmine Estates, FL
/
8235 Penwood Drive
Last updated April 29 2020 at 9:22 PM

8235 Penwood Drive

8235 Penwood Drive · (813) 676-3252
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jasmine Estates
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8235 Penwood Drive, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
The Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1512 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8235 Penwood Drive have any available units?
8235 Penwood Drive has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 8235 Penwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8235 Penwood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8235 Penwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8235 Penwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8235 Penwood Drive offer parking?
No, 8235 Penwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8235 Penwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8235 Penwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8235 Penwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8235 Penwood Drive has a pool.
Does 8235 Penwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 8235 Penwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8235 Penwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8235 Penwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8235 Penwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8235 Penwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8235 Penwood Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Jasmine Estates 2 BedroomsJasmine Estates Apartments with Balcony
Jasmine Estates Apartments with GarageJasmine Estates Apartments with Pool
Jasmine Estates Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FL
Plant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLSeffner, FLRedington Shores, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSouth Brooksville, FLCrystal River, FLGreenbriar, FL
St. Pete Beach, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBelleair, FLCitrus Hills, FLProgress Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity