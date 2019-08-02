Rent Calculator
8046 Durham Drive
Last updated August 2 2019 at 5:56 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8046 Durham Drive
8046 Durham Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
8046 Durham Drive, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
The Lakes
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 1 Car Garage home. Very clean home with screened in patio. Centrally located in Port Richey. Available Aug. 1st.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8046 Durham Drive have any available units?
8046 Durham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jasmine Estates, FL
.
What amenities does 8046 Durham Drive have?
Some of 8046 Durham Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8046 Durham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8046 Durham Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8046 Durham Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8046 Durham Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jasmine Estates
.
Does 8046 Durham Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8046 Durham Drive does offer parking.
Does 8046 Durham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8046 Durham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8046 Durham Drive have a pool?
No, 8046 Durham Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8046 Durham Drive have accessible units?
No, 8046 Durham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8046 Durham Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8046 Durham Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8046 Durham Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8046 Durham Drive has units with air conditioning.
