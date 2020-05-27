All apartments in Jasmine Estates
Find more places like 7831 Sagebrush Dr...
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jasmine Estates, FL
/
7831 Sagebrush Dr..
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

7831 Sagebrush Dr..

7831 Sagebrush Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jasmine Estates
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7831 Sagebrush Drive, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
Regency Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home in Port Richey- Pet Friendly - No Carpet Throughout Home
2 Full Bathrooms
Garage was Converted into Third Bedroom
Bonus FL Room
Screened in Back Porch
Large Back Yard - Partially fenced in
Extra wide Driveway for extra parking

***Please read the commonly asked questions below, then call us for a tour (727) 505-6517***

When is the home available?

The home is available now! Lease must start within 15 days of application approval.

How much is the security deposit for the home?

It is usually equal to one months rent and is due within 24 hours of application approval.
The security deposit may be higher based upon credit/rental history.

How do I submit an application for this home?

You may fill out and submit an online application on our website, www.grgpropertymanagement.com
Applications are processed in order of receipt.

Is there an application fee?

Yes, there is a $40.00 application fee for each person aged 18 or over who will be residing in the home.
Once approved we require first months rent, security deposit and a $150 tenant lease processing fee.

Do you accept pets? Are there restrictions or fees?

This is a pet friendly home. Breed Restrictions Apply. $200 nonrefundable pet fee and photo will be required.

What are the requirements for the home?

We run a credit and criminal background check on all our applicants.
NO evictions, YES we do check.
No money owed to another landlord or apartment community for any reason.
Your monthly net income must be at least 2.5 times the rent amount.
You must have verifiable income.
You must have good rental history and good credit.
Sorry, no Section 8 and no smoking in the home.

Greenlee Realty Group is a Licensed Real Estate Brokerage

(RLNE5765408)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7831 Sagebrush Dr.. have any available units?
7831 Sagebrush Dr.. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jasmine Estates, FL.
Is 7831 Sagebrush Dr.. currently offering any rent specials?
7831 Sagebrush Dr.. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7831 Sagebrush Dr.. pet-friendly?
No, 7831 Sagebrush Dr.. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jasmine Estates.
Does 7831 Sagebrush Dr.. offer parking?
Yes, 7831 Sagebrush Dr.. offers parking.
Does 7831 Sagebrush Dr.. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7831 Sagebrush Dr.. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7831 Sagebrush Dr.. have a pool?
No, 7831 Sagebrush Dr.. does not have a pool.
Does 7831 Sagebrush Dr.. have accessible units?
No, 7831 Sagebrush Dr.. does not have accessible units.
Does 7831 Sagebrush Dr.. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7831 Sagebrush Dr.. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7831 Sagebrush Dr.. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7831 Sagebrush Dr.. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Jasmine Estates 2 BedroomsJasmine Estates Apartments with Balcony
Jasmine Estates Apartments with GarageJasmine Estates Apartments with Pool
Jasmine Estates Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FL
Plant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLSeffner, FLRedington Shores, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSouth Brooksville, FLCrystal River, FLGreenbriar, FL
St. Pete Beach, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBelleair, FLCitrus Hills, FLProgress Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College