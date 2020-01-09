All apartments in Jasmine Estates
Find more places like 7825 Sagebrush Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jasmine Estates, FL
/
7825 Sagebrush Dr
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:18 AM

7825 Sagebrush Dr

7825 Sagebrush Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jasmine Estates
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7825 Sagebrush Drive, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
Regency Park

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
ADORABLE 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home available for rent! It features tile floors throughout the home, no carpet! It's conveniently located near schools, grocery stores, restaurants, major highways, and much more! Call today to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7825 Sagebrush Dr have any available units?
7825 Sagebrush Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jasmine Estates, FL.
Is 7825 Sagebrush Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7825 Sagebrush Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7825 Sagebrush Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7825 Sagebrush Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7825 Sagebrush Dr offer parking?
No, 7825 Sagebrush Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7825 Sagebrush Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7825 Sagebrush Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7825 Sagebrush Dr have a pool?
No, 7825 Sagebrush Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7825 Sagebrush Dr have accessible units?
No, 7825 Sagebrush Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7825 Sagebrush Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7825 Sagebrush Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7825 Sagebrush Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7825 Sagebrush Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Jasmine Estates 2 BedroomsJasmine Estates Apartments with Parking
Jasmine Estates Apartments with PoolJasmine Estates Dog Friendly Apartments
Jasmine Estates Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FL
Plant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLSeffner, FLRedington Shores, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSouth Brooksville, FLCrystal River, FLGreenbriar, FL
St. Pete Beach, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBelleair, FLCitrus Hills, FLProgress Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College