3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS! 2 CAR GARAGE! PORCELAIN TILE THROUGH OUT! KITCHEN & BATHS WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS! BEAUTIFULLY REDONE! AWESOME FOR ENTERTAINING! SCREEN ENCLOSED! FENCED BACK YARD! CLOSE SHOPPING
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 7531 CULBERSON DRIVE have?
Some of 7531 CULBERSON DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
