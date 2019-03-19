All apartments in Jasmine Estates
March 19 2019

7524 Monteel Drive

Location

7524 Monteel Drive, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
There is much to love about this move in ready home that offers 2 bedrooms, plus a lanai! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7524 Monteel Drive have any available units?
7524 Monteel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jasmine Estates, FL.
Is 7524 Monteel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7524 Monteel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7524 Monteel Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7524 Monteel Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7524 Monteel Drive offer parking?
No, 7524 Monteel Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7524 Monteel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7524 Monteel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7524 Monteel Drive have a pool?
No, 7524 Monteel Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7524 Monteel Drive have accessible units?
No, 7524 Monteel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7524 Monteel Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7524 Monteel Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7524 Monteel Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7524 Monteel Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

