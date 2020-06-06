Rent Calculator
All apartments in Jasmine Estates
Find more places like 7414 Fairfax.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jasmine Estates, FL
/
7414 Fairfax
Last updated June 6 2020 at 4:00 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7414 Fairfax
7414 Fairfax Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jasmine Estates
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
7414 Fairfax Drive, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
Embassy Hills
Amenities
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1 Car Garage. Freshly Painted. Great Central Pasco Location. Ready for Immediate Occupancy.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7414 Fairfax have any available units?
7414 Fairfax doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jasmine Estates, FL
.
What amenities does 7414 Fairfax have?
Some of 7414 Fairfax's amenities include garage, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7414 Fairfax currently offering any rent specials?
7414 Fairfax is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7414 Fairfax pet-friendly?
No, 7414 Fairfax is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jasmine Estates
.
Does 7414 Fairfax offer parking?
Yes, 7414 Fairfax offers parking.
Does 7414 Fairfax have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7414 Fairfax does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7414 Fairfax have a pool?
No, 7414 Fairfax does not have a pool.
Does 7414 Fairfax have accessible units?
No, 7414 Fairfax does not have accessible units.
Does 7414 Fairfax have units with dishwashers?
No, 7414 Fairfax does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7414 Fairfax have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7414 Fairfax has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
