7401 Moravian Dr
Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:45 AM

7401 Moravian Dr

7401 Moravian Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7401 Moravian Drive, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
Embassy Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large Home with Garage!!! - This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

(RLNE4776851)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7401 Moravian Dr have any available units?
7401 Moravian Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jasmine Estates, FL.
Is 7401 Moravian Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7401 Moravian Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7401 Moravian Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7401 Moravian Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7401 Moravian Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7401 Moravian Dr offers parking.
Does 7401 Moravian Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7401 Moravian Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7401 Moravian Dr have a pool?
No, 7401 Moravian Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7401 Moravian Dr have accessible units?
No, 7401 Moravian Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7401 Moravian Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7401 Moravian Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7401 Moravian Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7401 Moravian Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
