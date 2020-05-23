Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jasmine Estates, FL
/
7341 Mayfield Dr
Last updated May 23 2020 at 7:24 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7341 Mayfield Dr
7341 Mayfield Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jasmine Estates
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
7341 Mayfield Drive, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
Embassy Hills
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 1 Bath home in Port Richey with more than 1000 sq ft space. 1 Car Garage. New paint, new appliances. Cozy home, this will not last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7341 Mayfield Dr have any available units?
7341 Mayfield Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jasmine Estates, FL
.
Is 7341 Mayfield Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7341 Mayfield Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7341 Mayfield Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7341 Mayfield Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jasmine Estates
.
Does 7341 Mayfield Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7341 Mayfield Dr does offer parking.
Does 7341 Mayfield Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7341 Mayfield Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7341 Mayfield Dr have a pool?
No, 7341 Mayfield Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7341 Mayfield Dr have accessible units?
No, 7341 Mayfield Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7341 Mayfield Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7341 Mayfield Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7341 Mayfield Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7341 Mayfield Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
