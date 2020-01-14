All apartments in Jasmine Estates
Find more places like 7330 BRENTWOOD DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jasmine Estates, FL
/
7330 BRENTWOOD DRIVE
Last updated January 14 2020 at 1:18 AM

7330 BRENTWOOD DRIVE

7330 Brentwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jasmine Estates
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7330 Brentwood Drive, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
Regency Park

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nicely remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath home in convenient Port Richey. Tile floors throughout, new kitchen, newer appliances. Must see before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7330 BRENTWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
7330 BRENTWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jasmine Estates, FL.
What amenities does 7330 BRENTWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 7330 BRENTWOOD DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7330 BRENTWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7330 BRENTWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7330 BRENTWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7330 BRENTWOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jasmine Estates.
Does 7330 BRENTWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7330 BRENTWOOD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7330 BRENTWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7330 BRENTWOOD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7330 BRENTWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7330 BRENTWOOD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7330 BRENTWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7330 BRENTWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7330 BRENTWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7330 BRENTWOOD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7330 BRENTWOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7330 BRENTWOOD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Jasmine Estates 2 BedroomsJasmine Estates Apartments with Balcony
Jasmine Estates Apartments with GarageJasmine Estates Apartments with Pool
Jasmine Estates Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FL
Plant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLSeffner, FLRedington Shores, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSouth Brooksville, FLCrystal River, FLGreenbriar, FL
St. Pete Beach, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBelleair, FLCitrus Hills, FLProgress Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College