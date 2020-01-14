Rent Calculator
Jasmine Estates, FL
7330 BRENTWOOD DRIVE
7330 BRENTWOOD DRIVE
7330 Brentwood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
7330 Brentwood Drive, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
Regency Park
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nicely remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath home in convenient Port Richey. Tile floors throughout, new kitchen, newer appliances. Must see before it's gone!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7330 BRENTWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
7330 BRENTWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jasmine Estates, FL
.
What amenities does 7330 BRENTWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 7330 BRENTWOOD DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7330 BRENTWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7330 BRENTWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7330 BRENTWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7330 BRENTWOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jasmine Estates
.
Does 7330 BRENTWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7330 BRENTWOOD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7330 BRENTWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7330 BRENTWOOD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7330 BRENTWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7330 BRENTWOOD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7330 BRENTWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7330 BRENTWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7330 BRENTWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7330 BRENTWOOD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7330 BRENTWOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7330 BRENTWOOD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
