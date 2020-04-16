BEAUTFUL 2 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM 1 CAR GARAGE HOME IN A QUIET PORT RICHEY COMMUNITY, HOME FEATURE A NICE OPEN FLOOR PLAN, TILE AND WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING, NICE BACK YARD. EASY ACCESS TO NEW PORT RICHEY, HOLIDAY AND TARPON SPRINGS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7304 IVANHOE DRIVE have any available units?
7304 IVANHOE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 7304 IVANHOE DRIVE have?
Some of 7304 IVANHOE DRIVE's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7304 IVANHOE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7304 IVANHOE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.