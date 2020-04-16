All apartments in Jasmine Estates
Find more places like 7304 IVANHOE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jasmine Estates, FL
/
7304 IVANHOE DRIVE
Last updated April 16 2020 at 10:40 PM

7304 IVANHOE DRIVE

7304 Ivanhoe Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jasmine Estates
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7304 Ivanhoe Drive, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
Embassy Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTFUL 2 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM 1 CAR GARAGE HOME IN A QUIET PORT RICHEY COMMUNITY, HOME FEATURE A NICE OPEN FLOOR PLAN, TILE AND WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING, NICE BACK YARD. EASY ACCESS TO NEW PORT RICHEY, HOLIDAY AND TARPON SPRINGS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7304 IVANHOE DRIVE have any available units?
7304 IVANHOE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jasmine Estates, FL.
What amenities does 7304 IVANHOE DRIVE have?
Some of 7304 IVANHOE DRIVE's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7304 IVANHOE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7304 IVANHOE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7304 IVANHOE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7304 IVANHOE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jasmine Estates.
Does 7304 IVANHOE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7304 IVANHOE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7304 IVANHOE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7304 IVANHOE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7304 IVANHOE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7304 IVANHOE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7304 IVANHOE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7304 IVANHOE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7304 IVANHOE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7304 IVANHOE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7304 IVANHOE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7304 IVANHOE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Jasmine Estates 2 BedroomsJasmine Estates Apartments with Balcony
Jasmine Estates Apartments with GarageJasmine Estates Apartments with Pool
Jasmine Estates Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FL
Plant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLSeffner, FLRedington Shores, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSouth Brooksville, FLCrystal River, FLGreenbriar, FL
St. Pete Beach, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBelleair, FLCitrus Hills, FLProgress Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College