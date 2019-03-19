All apartments in Jasmine Estates
7231 Parrot Drive

Location

7231 Parrot Drive, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
Regency Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
House For Rent - Move-In Ready! - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with 1 car garage move-in ready. Nice size lot with plenty of space to move around. Property is centrally located and is within 5 minutes to all shopping centers, malls, and restaurants. Easy access to CR-54 and US-19. Property is very close to state parks and beaches. House is located just off of Regency Park Blvd. Home has washer and dryer hook-up for full size units..

Move-in requirements - 1st month's rent and (1) month's security deposit to secure $50 Application fee per adult. Application also requires (2) references in order to submit.
Please contact 813-419-1876 to schedule showing.

(RLNE4695740)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7231 Parrot Drive have any available units?
7231 Parrot Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jasmine Estates, FL.
Is 7231 Parrot Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7231 Parrot Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7231 Parrot Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7231 Parrot Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7231 Parrot Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7231 Parrot Drive offers parking.
Does 7231 Parrot Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7231 Parrot Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7231 Parrot Drive have a pool?
No, 7231 Parrot Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7231 Parrot Drive have accessible units?
No, 7231 Parrot Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7231 Parrot Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7231 Parrot Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7231 Parrot Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7231 Parrot Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
