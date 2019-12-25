All apartments in Jasmine Estates
Last updated December 25 2019 at 8:01 AM

7124 Castanea Dr.

7124 Castanea Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7124 Castanea Drive, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
Regency Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious 3/2/1 with Office/Bonus Room and Fenced Yard! - This is a spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home! Features tile floors and an open layout. Even has an office/bonus room with sliding glass doors, leads out to the big fenced yard!

Inside laundry room with large utility tub. Garage has automatic opener!

***Please read the commonly asked questions below, then call us for a tour (727) 505-6517***

When is the home available?

The home is available now! Lease must start within 15 days of application approval.

How much is the security deposit for the home?

It is usually equal to one months rent and is due within 24 hours of application approval.
The security deposit may be higher based upon credit/rental history.

How do I submit an application for this home?

You may fill out and submit an online application on our website, www.grgpropertymanagement.com
Applications are processed in order of receipt.

Is there an application fee?

Yes, there is a $40.00 application fee for each person aged 18 or over who will be residing in the home.
Once approved we require first months rent, security deposit and a tenant lease processing fee.

Do you accept pets? Are there restrictions or fees?

This is a pet friendly home. 1 dog limit under 20lbs and Breed restrictions apply. A $200 non-refundable pet fee and a dog photo is required.

What are the requirements for the home?

We run a credit and criminal background check on all our applicants.
NO evictions, YES we do check.
No money owed to another landlord or apartment community for any reason.
Your monthly net income must be at least 2.5 times the rent amount.
You must have verifiable income.
You must have good rental history and good credit.
Sorry, no Section 8 and no smoking in the home.

Greenlee Realty Group is a Licensed Real Estate Brokerage

(RLNE1829449)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7124 Castanea Dr. have any available units?
7124 Castanea Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jasmine Estates, FL.
Is 7124 Castanea Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
7124 Castanea Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7124 Castanea Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 7124 Castanea Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jasmine Estates.
Does 7124 Castanea Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 7124 Castanea Dr. offers parking.
Does 7124 Castanea Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7124 Castanea Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7124 Castanea Dr. have a pool?
No, 7124 Castanea Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 7124 Castanea Dr. have accessible units?
No, 7124 Castanea Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 7124 Castanea Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7124 Castanea Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7124 Castanea Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7124 Castanea Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

