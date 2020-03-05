Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jasmine Estates, FL
/
7043 Stone Road
Last updated March 5 2020 at 6:29 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7043 Stone Road
7043 Stone Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
7043 Stone Road, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
Embassy Hills
Amenities
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom, 1 and half Bath with 1 Car Garage and Fenced in yard. Very clean house in a great central location. Ready for immediate occupancy!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7043 Stone Road have any available units?
7043 Stone Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jasmine Estates, FL
.
What amenities does 7043 Stone Road have?
Some of 7043 Stone Road's amenities include garage, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7043 Stone Road currently offering any rent specials?
7043 Stone Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7043 Stone Road pet-friendly?
No, 7043 Stone Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jasmine Estates
.
Does 7043 Stone Road offer parking?
Yes, 7043 Stone Road offers parking.
Does 7043 Stone Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7043 Stone Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7043 Stone Road have a pool?
No, 7043 Stone Road does not have a pool.
Does 7043 Stone Road have accessible units?
No, 7043 Stone Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7043 Stone Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7043 Stone Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7043 Stone Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7043 Stone Road has units with air conditioning.
