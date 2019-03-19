Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jasmine Estates, FL
/
7006 Maplehurst Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7006 Maplehurst Dr
7006 Maplehurst Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7006 Maplehurst Drive, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
Embassy Hills
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Call Gini Lipsey at 727-843-9362 to see this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home with large screen porch. NO PETS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7006 Maplehurst Dr have any available units?
7006 Maplehurst Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jasmine Estates, FL
.
What amenities does 7006 Maplehurst Dr have?
Some of 7006 Maplehurst Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7006 Maplehurst Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7006 Maplehurst Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7006 Maplehurst Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7006 Maplehurst Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jasmine Estates
.
Does 7006 Maplehurst Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7006 Maplehurst Dr offers parking.
Does 7006 Maplehurst Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7006 Maplehurst Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7006 Maplehurst Dr have a pool?
No, 7006 Maplehurst Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7006 Maplehurst Dr have accessible units?
No, 7006 Maplehurst Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7006 Maplehurst Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7006 Maplehurst Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 7006 Maplehurst Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7006 Maplehurst Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
