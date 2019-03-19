All apartments in Jasmine Estates
Find more places like 7006 Maplehurst Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jasmine Estates, FL
/
7006 Maplehurst Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7006 Maplehurst Dr

7006 Maplehurst Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jasmine Estates
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7006 Maplehurst Drive, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
Embassy Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Call Gini Lipsey at 727-843-9362 to see this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home with large screen porch. NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7006 Maplehurst Dr have any available units?
7006 Maplehurst Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jasmine Estates, FL.
What amenities does 7006 Maplehurst Dr have?
Some of 7006 Maplehurst Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7006 Maplehurst Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7006 Maplehurst Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7006 Maplehurst Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7006 Maplehurst Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jasmine Estates.
Does 7006 Maplehurst Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7006 Maplehurst Dr offers parking.
Does 7006 Maplehurst Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7006 Maplehurst Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7006 Maplehurst Dr have a pool?
No, 7006 Maplehurst Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7006 Maplehurst Dr have accessible units?
No, 7006 Maplehurst Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7006 Maplehurst Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7006 Maplehurst Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 7006 Maplehurst Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7006 Maplehurst Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Jasmine Estates 2 BedroomsJasmine Estates Apartments with Balcony
Jasmine Estates Apartments with GarageJasmine Estates Apartments with Pool
Jasmine Estates Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FL
Plant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLSeffner, FLRedington Shores, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSouth Brooksville, FLCrystal River, FLGreenbriar, FL
St. Pete Beach, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBelleair, FLCitrus Hills, FLProgress Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College