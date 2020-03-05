All apartments in Jasmine Estates
Find more places like 10100 Brandywine Ln..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jasmine Estates, FL
/
10100 Brandywine Ln.
Last updated March 5 2020 at 6:28 AM

10100 Brandywine Ln.

10100 Brandywine Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jasmine Estates
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

10100 Brandywine Lane, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
Regency Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1 Car Garage home in Port Richey. Very clean inside and out, Wood style laminate flooring, Updated kitchen and bathroom cabinets, Screened in patio. Great central location in Port Richey.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10100 Brandywine Ln. have any available units?
10100 Brandywine Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jasmine Estates, FL.
What amenities does 10100 Brandywine Ln. have?
Some of 10100 Brandywine Ln.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10100 Brandywine Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
10100 Brandywine Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10100 Brandywine Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 10100 Brandywine Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jasmine Estates.
Does 10100 Brandywine Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 10100 Brandywine Ln. offers parking.
Does 10100 Brandywine Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10100 Brandywine Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10100 Brandywine Ln. have a pool?
No, 10100 Brandywine Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 10100 Brandywine Ln. have accessible units?
No, 10100 Brandywine Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 10100 Brandywine Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10100 Brandywine Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10100 Brandywine Ln. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10100 Brandywine Ln. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Jasmine Estates 2 BedroomsJasmine Estates Apartments with Balcony
Jasmine Estates Apartments with GarageJasmine Estates Apartments with Pool
Jasmine Estates Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FL
Plant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLSeffner, FLRedington Shores, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSouth Brooksville, FLCrystal River, FLGreenbriar, FL
St. Pete Beach, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBelleair, FLCitrus Hills, FLProgress Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College