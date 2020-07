Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet microwave oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking playground pool tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park internet access

Welcome home to the good life, Jacksonville.



Snuggled away amidst towering trees and rolling lawns, you'll find Westwood Apartments, a lovely community that is the ultimate retreat from a hectic world. Here, tranquility and comfort converge to deliver peace of mind and plenty of spaces where you can relax and recharge. Select apartment homes have kitchens and baths that have been beautifully renovated. This is how to live in Jacksonville.