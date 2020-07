Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room car wash area clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage hot tub

Live it. Love it. at Village Walk! Looking for an apartment in Jacksonville that offers a tranquil setting, updated interiors, and things to do? Then look no further! We offer 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes that you can get with stainless steel appliances, wood plank vinyl floors, great natural light, a screened-in porch, and a lake view! In the community you will find a spectacular swimming pool, car care station, playground, and, of course, the lake. Map us and you will see that we are convenient to schools, shopping, and anything else you may want. Village Walk is proud to be recognized as Top Rated on ApartmentRatings.com, an award only 5% of apartment communities in the country even qualify for! You will experience a move-in so exceptional we guarantee it with our Live it. Love it. Guarantee! Schedule a Tour or give us a call and experience the Venterra difference for yourself. We are here for you and available to take your call 24/7.