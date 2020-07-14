The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments

Lease Length: 7-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 for one pet; $500 for two pets.
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet.
restrictions: Service animals must adhere to the same rules and regulations concerning noise, animal conduct and waste disposal but are exempt from the above fees, weight allowances & breeds.
Breed Restrictions - Includes any percentage, mixture or combination of:Akita, American Bull Dog, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Staffordshire Terrier, Briard, Borzoi Hounds, Bull Mastiff, Bull-Terrier, Cane Corso, Chow, Dalmatian, Doberman Pincher, Dogo, Florida Brown Dog, German Shephard, Great Dane, Great Pyrenees, Husky, Irish Wolf Hound, Komondor, Malamute, Neapolitan Mastiff, Pitt Bull, Presa Canarios, Rottweiler, Scottish Deerhound, Shar pei, Spitz, St. Bernard, Stafford Terrier, Toso Inu, Wolf, Wolf-Dog Hybrid.