All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:52 AM

The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments

11247 San Jose Blvd · (904) 447-8822
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
SAVE $1,000 MOVE-IN SPECIAL Ask about our risk-free reservation. Select units only. Hurry! Limited Time Offer.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11247 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32223
Loretto

Price and availability

VERIFIED 19 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1721 · Avail. now

$1,019

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 867 sqft

Unit 2220 · Avail. now

$1,044

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 867 sqft

Unit 2222 · Avail. now

$1,044

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 867 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1701 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,169

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1078 sqft

Unit 0403 · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1155 sqft

Unit 0916 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,199

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1078 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0609 · Avail. now

$1,311

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1314 sqft

Unit 0608 · Avail. now

$1,346

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1314 sqft

Unit 0115 · Avail. now

$1,366

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1314 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
dog park
gym
pool
tennis court
accessible
parking
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
online portal
playground
racquetball court
volleyball court
Searching for apartments in Jacksonville, FL? Your search ends now with The Waterford at Mandarin. Join our pet-friendly apartment community for features and amenities designed with you in mind and fit for just about every lifestyle. Stay with us for our friendly customer service and fast, reliable maintenance. Everything you desire is right here — live the difference with The Waterford at Mandarin.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 for one pet; $500 for two pets.
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet.
restrictions: Service animals must adhere to the same rules and regulations concerning noise, animal conduct and waste disposal but are exempt from the above fees, weight allowances & breeds. Breed Restrictions - Includes any percentage, mixture or combination of:Akita, American Bull Dog, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Staffordshire Terrier, Briard, Borzoi Hounds, Bull Mastiff, Bull-Terrier, Cane Corso, Chow, Dalmatian, Doberman Pincher, Dogo, Florida Brown Dog, German Shephard, Great Dane, Great Pyrenees, Husky, Irish Wolf Hound, Komondor, Malamute, Neapolitan Mastiff, Pitt Bull, Presa Canarios, Rottweiler, Scottish Deerhound, Shar pei, Spitz, St. Bernard, Stafford Terrier, Toso Inu, Wolf, Wolf-Dog Hybrid.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments have any available units?
The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments has 20 units available starting at $1,019 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments have?
Some of The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments is offering the following rent specials: SAVE $1,000 MOVE-IN SPECIAL Ask about our risk-free reservation. Select units only. Hurry! Limited Time Offer.
Is The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments offers parking.
Does The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments have a pool?
Yes, The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments has a pool.
Does The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments has accessible units.
Does The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Palms at 2800
2800 University Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Westwood Apartments
1171 Lane Ave S
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Pier 5350
5350 Arlington Expy
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Southside Villas
8745 Palm Breeze Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Cabana Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Plantation
7061 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
The Jaxon
4450 Tropea Way
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Apartments with ParkingJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity