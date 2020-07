Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym playground pool pool table shuffle board bbq/grill media room trash valet volleyball court accessible garage parking 24hr maintenance alarm system coffee bar e-payments hot tub internet access internet cafe package receiving

Welcome to The Retreat at St. Johns. A luxury apartment community located in the heart of Jacksonville's Intracoastal/Southside area, we offer spectacular amenities including an 1800 square foot, state-of-the-art Fitness Center, private movie theater, shuffleboard lounge, billiard room, relaxing poolside cabana with gas grills, valet trash pick-up service, and bark park. Apartment features boast 9-foot ceilings with crown molding, garden tubs with ceramic tile surround, built-in computer niches, private balconies, and patios, full-size washer and dryer included, black on black appliance package, pets allowed (breed restrictions apply), and the list goes on. Please call for an appointment today.