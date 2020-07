Amenities

Live it. Love it! at The Links at Windsor Parke! We are proud to be recognized as an ApartmentRatings.com Top Rated Award recipient! Only 5% of apartment communities in the US qualify for this award. At this distinctive community you will enjoy the spectacular array of first-class amenities in your choice of four well-designed 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floorplans. We are excited to announce we now individually price our apartment homes daily based on your needs and our current availability. This allows you the freedom to choose the best pricing option and lease term. Rental rates are subject to change on a daily basis. The Links at Windsor Parke also presents panoramic golf course and lake views, superb location, and a professional management and maintenance team to compliment any lifestyle. Living at The Links at Windsor Parke, you will enjoy relaxing on your screened-in porch, working up a sweat in the fitness center, playing with your pup in our Bark Park, and enjoying the Florida sunshine with a dip in the pool. Its the laid-back lifestyle you want with easy access to all things work and play, specifically with our close proximity to J Turner Butler Blvd. It is a short drive to the Jacksonville Beach, three golf courses, two malls, downtown, or to see the Jaguars play. Come experience a move-in so exceptional, we guarantee it with our Live It. Love It. Guarantee. We are here for you and available to take your call 24/7.