All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like The Forest Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
The Forest Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

The Forest Apartments

6756 103rd St · (904) 297-2433
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Oak Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6756 103rd St, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Oak Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 27 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 4-02-41 · Avail. Aug 7

$670

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-01-45 · Avail. Aug 9

$775

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1-01-15 · Avail. now

$990

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 3-02-32 · Avail. now

$990

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 3-01-48 · Avail. now

$990

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Forest Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
on-site laundry
Welcome to The Forest Apartments in sunny Jacksonville, Florida. Our delightful, pet-friendly apartment home community is located less than a half-mile from I-295 in Duval County. This means it’s a short trip to local parks, library, restaurants, great shopping and entertainment venues. Let The Forest Apartments be your gateway to fun and frolic in Jacksonville.

Great apartment home living doesn't stop when you leave your front door. We’ve complemented our charming community with quality amenities. We are proud to feature beautifully manicured landscaping, two swimming pools, a playground area, and so much more! Contact us today and see what makes The Forest Apartments is the best-kept secret in Jacksonville, Florida.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $300 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Forest Apartments have any available units?
The Forest Apartments has 6 units available starting at $670 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does The Forest Apartments have?
Some of The Forest Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Forest Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Forest Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Forest Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Forest Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Forest Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Forest Apartments offers parking.
Does The Forest Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Forest Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Forest Apartments have a pool?
Yes, The Forest Apartments has a pool.
Does The Forest Apartments have accessible units?
No, The Forest Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The Forest Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, The Forest Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for The Forest Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Canopy at Belfort Park
7750 Belfort Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Cabana Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Retreat At St Johns
12310 Seacrest Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32207
The Palms at Ortega
4800 Ortega Farms Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Apartments with ParkingJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity