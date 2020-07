Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system car wash area cc payments clubhouse coffee bar e-payments internet access internet cafe online portal shuffle board

Sorrel offers spacious one, two and three bedroom homes fused with modern sophistication and high-speed conveniences. This is a special retreat for you to call home



Enjoy the remarkable amenities including a salt-water resort style pool with poolside gourmet grilling, a social room with a cyber/business area and billiards, and a state of the art fitness center.



With an incredibly central location in Jacksonville, the apartment homes at Sorrel are centered around a vibrant retail experience that includes new restaurants, cafes, boutique shops, a grocery store, and more. All of this is connected by pedestrian walkways and open plazas that form a lively streetscape with an urban village vibe. The community is centered around a new neighborhood park that offers grass areas for play, gathering, and events.