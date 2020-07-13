All apartments in Jacksonville
Serotina Lake Apartments

4295 Sunbeam Rd · (904) 204-2554
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4295 Sunbeam Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Craven

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1314 · Avail. Sep 12

$745

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Unit 0316 · Avail. Aug 21

$745

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0101 · Avail. Oct 9

$1,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Serotina Lake Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
parking
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
cats allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
Serotina Lakes Apartments is nestled in the distinguished Southside neighborhood of Mandarin in Jacksonville, Florida. Surrounded by luxurious landscaping and amenities, you'll find unlimited possibilities to reflect your lifestyle. Our ultra-convenient locations provides access to all major city expressways connecting you to downtown Jacksonville, area military bases, major medical facilities, universities, shopping, dining & more. With our recently renovated apartment homes & amenity spaces, you'll be proud to call Serotina Lakes your home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 application fee per person
Deposit: $300 security deposit with approved credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $10
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $10
Parking Details: Surface lot. Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Serotina Lake Apartments have any available units?
Serotina Lake Apartments has 3 units available starting at $745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does Serotina Lake Apartments have?
Some of Serotina Lake Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Serotina Lake Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Serotina Lake Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Serotina Lake Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Serotina Lake Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Serotina Lake Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Serotina Lake Apartments offers parking.
Does Serotina Lake Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Serotina Lake Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Serotina Lake Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Serotina Lake Apartments has a pool.
Does Serotina Lake Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Serotina Lake Apartments has accessible units.
Does Serotina Lake Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Serotina Lake Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
