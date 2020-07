Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse internet cafe dog park fire pit 24hr gym game room parking playground pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed bike storage trash valet

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.Call us today for more information! Just minutes from both Atlantic Beach and Neptune Beach, Seagrass Apartments is a new community of one, two and three bedrooms, east Jacksonville apartments. The community's perfect location gives you equally convenient access to the ocean and downtown Jacksonville, making it one of the best new communities in the region in which to live, work and play. The stunning interiors and world-class amenities will give you even more to love. When you enter your new home, you will see expansive floor plans. Enter the open-concept kitchens and you will find stainless steel appliances and convenient kitchen islands that provide additional space to prepare and serve dishes. Sip a tall glass of lemonade on the private balconies or open the patio doors to let in a cool ocean breeze. Outside the home, residents of Seagrass ...