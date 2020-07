Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill business center cc payments e-payments guest parking online portal

Welcome to Riverview Apartments, a beautifully renovated apartment home community located in Jacksonville, Florida. We are situated near the Arlington Expressway for easy access to great shopping, local dining, Florida State College, and the University of North Florida. For your enjoyment, Tree Hill Nature Center is just north of our community and is a fantastic place to take family and friends for great learning experiences. St. Johns River, the longest river in Florida, is to the west, and spectacular oceanfront beaches are to the east, so grab your lounge chairs and towels and get ready for some fun in the sun. Riverview Apartments has something for everyone and is the perfect place to call home!