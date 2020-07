Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace microwave oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court car charging clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub trash valet yoga car wash area fire pit internet access valet service

Welcome to Portiva, an apartment home community in Jacksonville, Florida. We are convenient to I-95, with Jacksonville beaches and shopping and dining only 10 minutes away at Jacksonville's premier shopping destination, St. Johns Town Center, which is home to 1.1 million square feet of unique shopping and dining including many new stores you won't find anywhere else in Jacksonville.Our pet-friendly community offers well-designed one, two, and three bedroom homes that feature wood-style flooring, French Door refrigerators, premium Stainless Steel appliances, granite countertops, and a washer and dryer in each unit. Start your day in our club-style Fitness Center with On-Demand classes, or hang out in our palm shaded hammock garden. Call and schedule a visit or stop by for a tour today!