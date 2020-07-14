Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated garbage disposal oven Property Amenities business center coffee bar courtyard gym playground pool 24hr maintenance tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill e-payments internet access volleyball court

Welcome to the calm ambiance of Pointe Sienna apartment homes, a wonderful place to live that is centrally located in the heart of South Jacksonville. Pointe Sienna provides a comfortable, elegant, and convenient life style. Gaze your eyes on our beautifully landscaped grounds, and plush palm trees. Splash in or soak up the sun in one of our two sparkling swimming pools, practice your under hand serve at our sanded Volleyball court or gated in tennis court, or simply stop by our coffee bar and grab a warm cup of coffee and enjoy a brief chat with our friendly office staff.



Settle in one of our five different floor plans featuring an abundance of closet space for your personal belongings, freshly painted walls, full-equipped kitchens, and washer and dryer connections in select units. Keep the bottoms your feet warm with our wall to wall carpet, and enjoy privacy on your own patio or balcony. Come be a part of our community and experience all that Pointe Sienna has to offer.