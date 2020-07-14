All apartments in Jacksonville
Pointe Sienna

7200 Powers Ave · (973) 816-2719
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7200 Powers Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32217
Southpoint

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

Studio

STUDIO-1

$605

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

1 Bedroom

1 BEDROOM / 1 BATH-1

$700

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

2 Bedrooms

2 BEDROOM / 1 BATH-1

$795

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 924 sqft

2 BEDROOM / 2 BATH-1

$825

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 964 sqft

3 Bedrooms

3 BEDROOM / 2 BATH-1

$960

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1137 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pointe Sienna.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
garbage disposal
oven
Property Amenities
business center
coffee bar
courtyard
gym
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
e-payments
internet access
volleyball court
Welcome to the calm ambiance of Pointe Sienna apartment homes, a wonderful place to live that is centrally located in the heart of South Jacksonville. Pointe Sienna provides a comfortable, elegant, and convenient life style. Gaze your eyes on our beautifully landscaped grounds, and plush palm trees. Splash in or soak up the sun in one of our two sparkling swimming pools, practice your under hand serve at our sanded Volleyball court or gated in tennis court, or simply stop by our coffee bar and grab a warm cup of coffee and enjoy a brief chat with our friendly office staff.

Settle in one of our five different floor plans featuring an abundance of closet space for your personal belongings, freshly painted walls, full-equipped kitchens, and washer and dryer connections in select units. Keep the bottoms your feet warm with our wall to wall carpet, and enjoy privacy on your own patio or balcony. Come be a part of our community and experience all that Pointe Sienna has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 60 lb Weight Limit
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pointe Sienna have any available units?
Pointe Sienna offers studio floorplans starting at $605, one-bedroom floorplans starting at $700, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $795, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $960. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does Pointe Sienna have?
Some of Pointe Sienna's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pointe Sienna currently offering any rent specials?
Pointe Sienna is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pointe Sienna pet-friendly?
Yes, Pointe Sienna is pet friendly.
Does Pointe Sienna offer parking?
Yes, Pointe Sienna offers parking.
Does Pointe Sienna have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pointe Sienna does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pointe Sienna have a pool?
Yes, Pointe Sienna has a pool.
Does Pointe Sienna have accessible units?
No, Pointe Sienna does not have accessible units.
Does Pointe Sienna have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pointe Sienna has units with dishwashers.
