Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan extra storage oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access media room online portal package receiving parking green community racquetball court volleyball court

You can have it all at The Meridian Apartments. Near I-295, within minutes of the Jacksonville International Airport, the Southside, our beautiful beaches, and the active downtown lifestyle, you will never have to go too far to get to what you need. Shopping, restaurants, movie theaters, and other entertainment are all within minutes of the place you will love to call home. Our community is now open for in-person tours! We still offer the option of a virtual tour or a self-guided tour. Please feel free to contact us with questions on any of these options.