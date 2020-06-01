Indigo Isles

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Assigned Surface Lot: $20 per vehicle/month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.