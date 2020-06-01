All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:22 AM

Indigo Isles

8859 Old Kings Road South · (904) 595-3855
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Jacksonville
Craven
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

8859 Old Kings Road South, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Craven

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit Wait list · Avail. now

$935

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 709 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2bd · Avail. now

$1,035

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 962 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3bd · Avail. now

$1,185

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1081 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Indigo Isles.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
community garden
dog park
e-payments
internet access
nest technology
online portal
package receiving
playground
yoga
Located in the charming residential Mandarin area of Jacksonville Florida, Indigo Isles has the apartment homes you’ve been searching for! With three spacious floor plans, we are sure to have the perfect home for you. Tucked away in our prime location off of Baymeadows Road, you’ll enjoy our tranquil wooded area and lake views located throughout our apartment community in Jacksonville, FL.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Assigned Surface Lot: $20 per vehicle/month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Indigo Isles have any available units?
Indigo Isles has 3 units available starting at $935 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does Indigo Isles have?
Some of Indigo Isles's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Indigo Isles currently offering any rent specials?
Indigo Isles is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Indigo Isles pet-friendly?
Yes, Indigo Isles is pet friendly.
Does Indigo Isles offer parking?
Yes, Indigo Isles offers parking.
Does Indigo Isles have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Indigo Isles offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Indigo Isles have a pool?
Yes, Indigo Isles has a pool.
Does Indigo Isles have accessible units?
No, Indigo Isles does not have accessible units.
Does Indigo Isles have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Indigo Isles has units with dishwashers.
