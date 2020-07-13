All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

Heron Walk

7400 Powers Ave · (904) 615-8904
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$100 Off Select Units! - $100 OFF Select Units! *Restrictions May Apply
Location

7400 Powers Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32217
Southpoint

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 252 · Avail. Jul 31

$905

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 583 sqft

Unit 341 · Avail. Aug 5

$905

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 583 sqft

Unit 412 · Avail. Jul 24

$905

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 583 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 313 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,018

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 939 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Heron Walk.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
car wash area
e-payments
online portal
playground
Come experience the best at Heron Walk Apartments! Enhanced by its lush landscaping and traditional styling, Heron Walk Apartments offers beautiful apartment homes nestled in Jacksonville, Florida. We are just minutes away from local shopping, major freeways, restaurants, and entertainment attractions. From family eateries to fine dining, from unique boutiques to leading department stores, there is something to appeal to every taste and interest.

Heron Walk Apartments offers luxury apartment living in a community unlike any other with million dollar renovations. Our spacious one and two bedroom floor plans are built with your comfort and convenience in mind, offering amenities that are second to none. Each apartment home comes with air conditioning, washer and dryer connections, dishwasher, ceiling fans and much more! Your pets are also welcome at Heron Walk Apartments as they are family too!

Experience the luxury lifestyle at Heron Walk Apartments. Take advantage of our spectacular recreational amenities including two swimming pools, a duck pond, a car care facility, and high-speed internet access. Visit our photo gallery and see why Heron Walk Apartments is the perfect place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Additional: Valet trash: $35/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Off-street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Heron Walk have any available units?
Heron Walk has 7 units available starting at $905 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does Heron Walk have?
Some of Heron Walk's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Heron Walk currently offering any rent specials?
Heron Walk is offering the following rent specials: $100 Off Select Units! - $100 OFF Select Units! *Restrictions May Apply
Is Heron Walk pet-friendly?
Yes, Heron Walk is pet friendly.
Does Heron Walk offer parking?
Yes, Heron Walk offers parking.
Does Heron Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, Heron Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Heron Walk have a pool?
Yes, Heron Walk has a pool.
Does Heron Walk have accessible units?
No, Heron Walk does not have accessible units.
Does Heron Walk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Heron Walk has units with dishwashers.

