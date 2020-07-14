All apartments in Jacksonville
Heritage Deerwood
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:15 AM

Heritage Deerwood

10901 Burnt Mill Rd · (904) 204-1652
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10901 Burnt Mill Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 14 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1306 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,355

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1242 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1402 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,575

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1489 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2507 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,635

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1635 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Heritage Deerwood.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
car wash area
cc payments
clubhouse
courtyard
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
online portal
pool table
trash valet
Relax in the shade of the lakefront gazebo, release stress with a workout on the treadmill or take a refreshing dip in our sparkling pool, with very little home upkeep and no yard work, you’ll be able to enjoy Heritage’s wealth of luxuries. Heritage Deerwood is one of Jacksonville’s premier condominium/apartment homes for rent, placed conveniently near all that Jacksonville has to offer. A short drive north will bring you to downtown Jacksonville, which offers the Jacksonville Landing, Metropolitan Park and home to the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ever Bank Stadium. Tinseltown and the popular Southside shopping area are right around the corner. Take a leisurely drive east on JTB to enjoy Jacksonville’s beautiful beaches and great seafood restaurants or zip over to that new store or restaurant at Jacksonville’s open-air shopping center and entertainment area, the St. Johns Town Center, your pleasures are either right here….or very near!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet trash: $20/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Heritage Deerwood have any available units?
Heritage Deerwood has 3 units available starting at $1,355 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does Heritage Deerwood have?
Some of Heritage Deerwood's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Heritage Deerwood currently offering any rent specials?
Heritage Deerwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Heritage Deerwood pet-friendly?
Yes, Heritage Deerwood is pet friendly.
Does Heritage Deerwood offer parking?
Yes, Heritage Deerwood offers parking.
Does Heritage Deerwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, Heritage Deerwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Heritage Deerwood have a pool?
Yes, Heritage Deerwood has a pool.
Does Heritage Deerwood have accessible units?
No, Heritage Deerwood does not have accessible units.
Does Heritage Deerwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Heritage Deerwood has units with dishwashers.
