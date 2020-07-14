Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities garage cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center car wash area cc payments clubhouse courtyard e-payments hot tub internet access online portal pool table trash valet

Relax in the shade of the lakefront gazebo, release stress with a workout on the treadmill or take a refreshing dip in our sparkling pool, with very little home upkeep and no yard work, you’ll be able to enjoy Heritage’s wealth of luxuries. Heritage Deerwood is one of Jacksonville’s premier condominium/apartment homes for rent, placed conveniently near all that Jacksonville has to offer. A short drive north will bring you to downtown Jacksonville, which offers the Jacksonville Landing, Metropolitan Park and home to the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ever Bank Stadium. Tinseltown and the popular Southside shopping area are right around the corner. Take a leisurely drive east on JTB to enjoy Jacksonville’s beautiful beaches and great seafood restaurants or zip over to that new store or restaurant at Jacksonville’s open-air shopping center and entertainment area, the St. Johns Town Center, your pleasures are either right here….or very near!