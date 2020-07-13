All apartments in Jacksonville

Cross Creek.
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:24 PM

Cross Creek

Open Now until 6pm
1441 Manotak Ave · (904) 204-3115
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1441 Manotak Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Hyde Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1613 · Avail. Aug 31

$732

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Unit 1807 · Avail. Sep 1

$827

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Unit 1609 · Avail. now

$827

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2307 · Avail. Aug 24

$844

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 1502 · Avail. Oct 5

$844

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 205 · Avail. Sep 1

$934

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2503 · Avail. now

$1,119

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Unit 2401 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,119

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Unit 2501 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,119

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cross Creek.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
online portal
If you’re looking for great apartment living in Jacksonville, Florida, you’ve found it at Cross Creek Apartments. With close proximity to I-295, you’re just minutes from the fantastic shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations the city has to offer. Our community combines location and charm, guaranteeing a comfortable and convenient lifestyle. Let Cross Creek Apartments be your gateway to fun and excitement in Jacksonville.

Our spacious and inviting apartment homes were designed with you in mind. We have five floor plans to choose from, with one, two, and three bedroom options. Our residences feature all-electric kitchens, balcony or patio, extra storage, and walk-in-closets. Select homes include a breakfast bar, hardwood floors, and washer and dryer connections. There’s something for everyone at Cross Creek Apartments.

We seek to cater to all of your needs and provide an enjoyable atmosphere, inside and outside of your home. We are proud to feature gated access, beautiful landscaping, a swimming pool, laundry facility, on-site and on-call maintenance, and a play area for our youngest residents. We know your pets are family, so be sure to bring them along. Tour our community today and see what makes Cross Creek Apartments the perfect place for you to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Cross Creek have any available units?
Cross Creek has 10 units available starting at $732 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does Cross Creek have?
Some of Cross Creek's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cross Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Cross Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cross Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Cross Creek is pet friendly.
Does Cross Creek offer parking?
Yes, Cross Creek offers parking.
Does Cross Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cross Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cross Creek have a pool?
Yes, Cross Creek has a pool.
Does Cross Creek have accessible units?
No, Cross Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Cross Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cross Creek has units with dishwashers.

