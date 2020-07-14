All apartments in Jacksonville
Coquina Bay Apartments
Coquina Bay Apartments

3709 San Pablo Rd S · (904) 682-9332
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
$400 OFF When you Move-in by 7/15!
Location

3709 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224
Isle of Palms

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Coquina Bay Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
car wash area
dog park
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
cats allowed
parking
clubhouse
coffee bar
playground
trash valet
Our apartments homes in on the intercoastal of Jacksonville, FL feature one and two bedroom apartment homes with spacious floor plans, woodburning fireplaces, and private screened in patios or balconies. Come and enjoy our beautiful pool area which includes a brand new outdoor kitchen, our 24-hour fitness center, or our new dog park that was recently added to the community. Our professional management team and 24-hour accredited maintenance staff work together to provide our residents with the service they deserve.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, valet trash $25/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300 for 1 pet, $400 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/month
Parking Details: Open lot, assigned parking.

