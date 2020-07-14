Coquina Bay Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center car wash area dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill dogs allowed internet access pet friendly tennis court volleyball court cats allowed parking clubhouse coffee bar playground trash valet

Our apartments homes in on the intercoastal of Jacksonville, FL feature one and two bedroom apartment homes with spacious floor plans, woodburning fireplaces, and private screened in patios or balconies. Come and enjoy our beautiful pool area which includes a brand new outdoor kitchen, our 24-hour fitness center, or our new dog park that was recently added to the community. Our professional management team and 24-hour accredited maintenance staff work together to provide our residents with the service they deserve.