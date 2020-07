Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator internet access cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar guest parking new construction pool table trash valet

Located in the heart of Jacksonville's Southside area, Citigate Apartments is close to work and fun! Citigate Apartments offers upscale one, two and three bedroom residences that feature large floor plans with Modern Shaker style espresso wood-finished cabinets, stainless steel appliances, crown molding, a full washer and dryer and private terrace or balcony. Find modern luxuries and unexpected perks like elevators in every building, daily coffee service and free Wi-Fi in common areas. Residents will enjoy the Club, featuring a fully-equipped athletic club and an interactive spinning room. Call today and make an appointment to view your new home at Citigate Apartments!