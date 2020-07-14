Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel fireplace ice maker range Property Amenities alarm system basketball court business center conference room clubhouse fire pit 24hr gym game room parking playground pool bbq/grill garage guest suite hot tub media room trash valet yoga cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage car wash area cc payments coffee bar concierge e-payments guest parking internet access internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving pool table

Welcome to Century Deerwood Park Apartments—a newly renovated community in Southside Jacksonville, FL where fantastic amenities compete with remarkable services for your attention. Nestled in a green setting, our spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartments are your natural choice when it comes to comfortable, resort-inspired living.



Here, your main concern will be what to do today. With an exquisite fitness center, a yoga room, two swimming pools and spas, a climate-controlled basketball court, a private movie theater, and an expansive clubhouse and executive center, the options are endless. Newly renovated, our apartments greet you to a world of comfort and convenience, featuring self-cleaning ovens, ceiling fans, full-size washer and dryers, intrusion alarms, and spacious walk-in closets. To further elevate your wellbeing, select units enjoy upgraded lighting packages, screened porches/ balconies/ solariums, USB ports, granite countertops, and garden tubs. Picture what a stress-