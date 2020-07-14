All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:56 AM

Century Deerwood Park

8450 Gate Pkwy W · (904) 297-2402
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Advertise $99 App/Admin
logo
Rent Special
Apply Today & Save! Now Offering Reduced Upfront Fees! Restriction Apply. Contact Leasing Office for Details!
Location

8450 Gate Pkwy W, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Secret Cove

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1203 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,209

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 879 sqft

Unit 1305 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,259

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 879 sqft

Unit 1515 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,309

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 879 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0413 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,246

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1167 sqft

Unit 1010 · Avail. Oct 6

$1,353

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1085 sqft

Unit 0417 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,578

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1375 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Century Deerwood Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
ice maker
range
Property Amenities
alarm system
basketball court
business center
conference room
clubhouse
fire pit
24hr gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
hot tub
media room
trash valet
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bike storage
car wash area
cc payments
coffee bar
concierge
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
package receiving
pool table
Welcome to Century Deerwood Park Apartments—a newly renovated community in Southside Jacksonville, FL where fantastic amenities compete with remarkable services for your attention. Nestled in a green setting, our spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartments are your natural choice when it comes to comfortable, resort-inspired living.

Here, your main concern will be what to do today. With an exquisite fitness center, a yoga room, two swimming pools and spas, a climate-controlled basketball court, a private movie theater, and an expansive clubhouse and executive center, the options are endless. Newly renovated, our apartments greet you to a world of comfort and convenience, featuring self-cleaning ovens, ceiling fans, full-size washer and dryers, intrusion alarms, and spacious walk-in closets. To further elevate your wellbeing, select units enjoy upgraded lighting packages, screened porches/ balconies/ solariums, USB ports, granite countertops, and garden tubs. Picture what a stress-

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $70 per applicant (over 18)
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: 1 pet $300, 2 pets $500
limit: 2
rent: 1 per $15, 2 pets $25
restrictions: 65lbs, Restricted breed list
Parking Details: Garage lot. Ample parking throughout community. No assigned parking.
Storage Details: Garage rental $105, Storage Closets $50

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Century Deerwood Park have any available units?
Century Deerwood Park has 6 units available starting at $1,209 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does Century Deerwood Park have?
Some of Century Deerwood Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Century Deerwood Park currently offering any rent specials?
Century Deerwood Park is offering the following rent specials: Advertise $99 App/Admin
Is Century Deerwood Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Century Deerwood Park is pet friendly.
Does Century Deerwood Park offer parking?
Yes, Century Deerwood Park offers parking.
Does Century Deerwood Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Century Deerwood Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Century Deerwood Park have a pool?
Yes, Century Deerwood Park has a pool.
Does Century Deerwood Park have accessible units?
Yes, Century Deerwood Park has accessible units.
Does Century Deerwood Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Century Deerwood Park has units with dishwashers.
