Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Catalina.
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
business center
internet access
Discover convenience, comfort, and value at Catalina apartments in Jacksonville, Florida. Make time for relaxation and recreation with our top-notch amenities. With a resort-style swimming pool and the beaches nearby, Catalina encourages a leisurely lifestyle. Choose from our one- to three-bedroom options and different style layouts.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150-$350
Move-in Fees: $50 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds are prohibited. Please call our Leasing Center for complete Pet Policy information. **Reasonable accommodations are made for service and companion animals in connection with disabilities.