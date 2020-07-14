All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

Catalina

Open Now until 6pm
840 Bert Rd · (386) 204-3823
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

840 Bert Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Arlington

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 27-1133-V27 · Avail. Jul 31

$819

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 566 sqft

Unit 22-1138-V22 · Avail. Aug 15

$839

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 622 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 48-2025-V48 · Avail. Aug 31

$949

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

Unit 40-2325-V40 · Avail. Aug 31

$949

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

Unit 51-2028-V51 · Avail. Aug 31

$949

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Catalina.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
business center
internet access
Discover convenience, comfort, and value at Catalina apartments in Jacksonville, Florida. Make time for relaxation and recreation with our top-notch amenities. With a resort-style swimming pool and the beaches nearby, Catalina encourages a leisurely lifestyle. Choose from our one- to three-bedroom options and different style layouts.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150-$350
Move-in Fees: $50 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds are prohibited. Please call our Leasing Center for complete Pet Policy information. **Reasonable accommodations are made for service and companion animals in connection with disabilities.
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Catalina have any available units?
Catalina has 7 units available starting at $819 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does Catalina have?
Some of Catalina's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Catalina currently offering any rent specials?
Catalina is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Catalina pet-friendly?
Yes, Catalina is pet friendly.
Does Catalina offer parking?
Yes, Catalina offers parking.
Does Catalina have units with washers and dryers?
No, Catalina does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Catalina have a pool?
Yes, Catalina has a pool.
Does Catalina have accessible units?
No, Catalina does not have accessible units.
Does Catalina have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Catalina has units with dishwashers.
