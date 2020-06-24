This is a large unit newer tile throughout (no carpet). Large and bright living room. There are 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. All appliances stay. Newer AC and all new windows. Pets welcome. Water & Sewer included. Beautiful well maintained community.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Boxwood Condos have any available units?
Boxwood Condos doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.