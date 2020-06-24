All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like Boxwood Condos.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
Boxwood Condos
Last updated April 20 2019 at 1:43 AM

Boxwood Condos

4915 Baymeadows Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4915 Baymeadows Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32217
Brierwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a large unit newer tile throughout (no carpet). Large and bright living room. There are 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. All appliances stay. Newer AC and all new windows. Pets welcome. Water & Sewer included. Beautiful well maintained community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Boxwood Condos have any available units?
Boxwood Condos doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does Boxwood Condos have?
Some of Boxwood Condos's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Boxwood Condos currently offering any rent specials?
Boxwood Condos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Boxwood Condos pet-friendly?
Yes, Boxwood Condos is pet friendly.
Does Boxwood Condos offer parking?
No, Boxwood Condos does not offer parking.
Does Boxwood Condos have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Boxwood Condos offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Boxwood Condos have a pool?
Yes, Boxwood Condos has a pool.
Does Boxwood Condos have accessible units?
No, Boxwood Condos does not have accessible units.
Does Boxwood Condos have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Boxwood Condos has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Move Cross Country
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hawthorne
8150 Point Meadows Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Bainbridge Town Center East
5000 Kernan Boulevard South
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Tree House Apartments
3500 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Sorrel Luxury Apartments
12001 Abess Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32225
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Ciel Apartments
4929 Skyway Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia