All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like Arium Deerwood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
Arium Deerwood
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:48 PM

Arium Deerwood

Open Now until 6pm
9803 Creekfront Rd · (904) 770-3043
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Deercreek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9803 Creekfront Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deercreek

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit W0703 · Avail. Sep 13

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 858 sqft

Unit N1807 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,005

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 796 sqft

Unit N0601 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,030

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 796 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit S0210 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,120

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 895 sqft

Unit S0211 · Avail. now

$1,145

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 895 sqft

Unit 082 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,165

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1034 sqft

See 6+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit W1404 · Avail. now

$1,580

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1481 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arium Deerwood.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
cats allowed
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
car wash area
cc payments
conference room
courtyard
e-payments
lobby
online portal
package receiving
pool table
trash valet
yoga
Welcome to ARIUM DeerwoodYou'll discover a world of ease waiting for you in our deluxe residential community in Jacksonville, FL. Enjoy all the comforts you've come to expect in a quality residence, along with a host of options meant to enhance your lifestyle and bring a whole new meaning to luxury apartment living. In 2018, Apartment Ratings recognized our community as a top rated property, and we're proud of that distinction.Our one, two, and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes feature lake views, wood-style flooring, spacious sunrooms/screened patios, renovated kitchens with granite countertops, modern fixtures, and wet bars in select units. Enjoy community amenities like our five community pools, including an infinity pool with luxury sundeck, a state-of-the-art fitness center, three-acre amenity park with a playground, dog park, and outdoor grill areas.ARIUM Deerwood is situated just minutes away from all the best Jacksonville has to offer. Enjoy year-round beaches, downtown cu

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60
Deposit: $500-up to one month's rent or purchase of a Surety Bond
Move-in Fees: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Please call for breed restrictions

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Arium Deerwood have any available units?
Arium Deerwood has 17 units available starting at $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does Arium Deerwood have?
Some of Arium Deerwood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arium Deerwood currently offering any rent specials?
Arium Deerwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Arium Deerwood pet-friendly?
Yes, Arium Deerwood is pet friendly.
Does Arium Deerwood offer parking?
Yes, Arium Deerwood offers parking.
Does Arium Deerwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Arium Deerwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Arium Deerwood have a pool?
Yes, Arium Deerwood has a pool.
Does Arium Deerwood have accessible units?
No, Arium Deerwood does not have accessible units.
Does Arium Deerwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Arium Deerwood has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Arium Deerwood?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Hacienda Club
8685 Baymeadows Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Sorrel Luxury Apartments
12001 Abess Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Bay Club
9009 Western Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Villas at Dames Point Crossing
8291 Dames Point Crossing Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
The Enclave
13300 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Antlers
8433 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Strand
1401 Riverplace Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32207

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Apartments with ParkingJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity