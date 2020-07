Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher extra storage ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator in unit laundry Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym pool pool table bbq/grill trash valet cats allowed business center car wash area coffee bar internet cafe parking garage internet access

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Nestled in Jacksonville's Southside, Arelia James Island is just minutes away from the St.Johns Town Center, the area's finest Jacksonville beaches, golf courses and country clubs. Arelia James Island includes 270 luxurious apartment homes and is the area's newest luxury living space! Upscale community amenities, including a resort-style clubhouse and swimming pool, complement the beautiful designer interiors of each residence. Arelia James Island offers convenient access to a number of major employment centers. We are located in the Twin Lakes Elementary, Twin Lakes Middle and Atlantic Coast High School district.