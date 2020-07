Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven walk in closets dishwasher patio / balcony carpet garbage disposal range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse 24hr gym playground pool racquetball court 24hr maintenance bbq/grill tennis court cats allowed parking cc payments dog park e-payments

Welcome to the Antlers, an apartment home community in Jacksonville, Florida. Our community is conveniently located near I-95, State Road 9A, and Baymeadows Roads. Shopping and dining are 5 minutes away at Jacksonvilles premier shopping destination St. Johns Town Center, which is home to 1.1 million square feet of unique shopping and dining including many new stores you wont find anywhere else in Jacksonville.



The Antlers offers one and two bedroom apartments, and every apartment comes with large walk-in closets, full sized washers and dryers, interior sun rooms, and a microwave. Our community has several community spaces, including two swimming pools, two indoor air-conditioned racquetball courts and lighted tennis courts.