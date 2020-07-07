All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9970 Timberlake Drive

9970 E Timberlake Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9970 E Timberlake Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Sunbeam

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,315, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,315, Available 10/1/18

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9970 Timberlake Drive have any available units?
9970 Timberlake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 9970 Timberlake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9970 Timberlake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9970 Timberlake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9970 Timberlake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9970 Timberlake Drive offer parking?
No, 9970 Timberlake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9970 Timberlake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9970 Timberlake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9970 Timberlake Drive have a pool?
No, 9970 Timberlake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9970 Timberlake Drive have accessible units?
No, 9970 Timberlake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9970 Timberlake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9970 Timberlake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9970 Timberlake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9970 Timberlake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

