Last updated April 21 2020 at 11:14 PM

9952 Somerset Grove Lane

9952 Somerset Grove Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9952 Somerset Grove Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32222
Jacksonville Heights South

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,050, Available 3/20/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9952 Somerset Grove Lane have any available units?
9952 Somerset Grove Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 9952 Somerset Grove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9952 Somerset Grove Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9952 Somerset Grove Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9952 Somerset Grove Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9952 Somerset Grove Lane offer parking?
No, 9952 Somerset Grove Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9952 Somerset Grove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9952 Somerset Grove Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9952 Somerset Grove Lane have a pool?
No, 9952 Somerset Grove Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9952 Somerset Grove Lane have accessible units?
No, 9952 Somerset Grove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9952 Somerset Grove Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9952 Somerset Grove Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9952 Somerset Grove Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9952 Somerset Grove Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

