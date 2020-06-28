All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 991 Ashton Cove Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
991 Ashton Cove Terrace
Last updated December 2 2019 at 4:52 PM

991 Ashton Cove Terrace

991 Ashton Cove Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

991 Ashton Cove Terrace, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Turtle Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be billed $150 per month for pool maintenance fee. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in the market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 991 Ashton Cove Terrace have any available units?
991 Ashton Cove Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 991 Ashton Cove Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
991 Ashton Cove Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 991 Ashton Cove Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 991 Ashton Cove Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 991 Ashton Cove Terrace offer parking?
No, 991 Ashton Cove Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 991 Ashton Cove Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 991 Ashton Cove Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 991 Ashton Cove Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 991 Ashton Cove Terrace has a pool.
Does 991 Ashton Cove Terrace have accessible units?
No, 991 Ashton Cove Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 991 Ashton Cove Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 991 Ashton Cove Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 991 Ashton Cove Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 991 Ashton Cove Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fusion
8283 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Summerwind Apartments
5262 Timuquana Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Century Deerwood Park
8450 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Cabana Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Residences at Barnett
112 West Adams Street
Jacksonville, FL 32202
Cape House
4460 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia