Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

The Magnolia model!! With striking front to back open layout and serene water views. Popular upgrades like granite counters, hip-vaulted ceiling in the master and the large rear covered patio. GE stainless appliances and 42'' designer cabinets in dark cherry. Tiled floors kitchen, baths and laundry areas. 10' vaulted ceilings in main areas. A can't miss home! 4 MINUTES from I -295!!! Ready to move in!